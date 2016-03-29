Kazakhstan keen to develop economic relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev has said they were interested in developing economic relations with Azerbaijan as he met the country`s Ambassador Rashad Mammadov.

The two spoke about the opportunities and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, ICT.

The Minister said he was aware of Azerbaijan`s economic development, as well as several projects carried out in various fields.

Asset Issekeshev also highlighted successful trade-economic relations of Kazakhstan with western parts of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Rashad Mammadov spoke about the history of bilateral bonds between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The Diplomat also provided an insight into the industrial parks created in the country.

