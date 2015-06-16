Kazakhstan keen to learn more about development of tourism in Thailand

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan-Thailand Business Forum has kicked off in Almaty city today.

Participants of the event are to discuss prospects of development of the Kazakh-Thai business cooperation. On the sidelines of the forum, Chairman of the Almaty Chamber of Industry and Commerce Mukhtarkhan Biyarov told Kazinform correspondent about what Kazakhstani entrepreneurs can learn from their colleagues from Thailand. "Currently Kazakhstan is developing its tourism cluster. We have already learnt a lot from Thailand in terms of tourism and hotel industry development. Besides, Kazakhstan would like to familiarize with Thailand's know how in rice growing. It will be very useful for Kazakhstan," Mr. Biyarov said. According to him, the business forum will help step up commercial and economic ties between Thailand and Kazakhstan. The two-way trade between the countries totaled $128.4 million from January through November 2014.