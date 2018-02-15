Kazakhstan keen to strengthen partnership with UK in digitalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford, the press service of the Lower House reports.

Speaker Nigmatulin congratulated the British diplomat on the start of his service in Astana, stressing that the development of partnership with Great Britain is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

In turn, the Ambassador noted that it is a great honor for him to work in the country, with which the UK enjoys strong relations based on mutual interest and respect.

Among the promising areas of further cooperation, the sides identified economy, education, as well as the intensification of inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Speaking about the main tasks set by the Head of State in his January Address, Nurlan Nigmatulin underlined Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening partnership with Great Britain in the field of innovative technologies and digitalization.

According to him, the country is also interested in Britain's experience in terms of legislative support of the digital economy development, provision of digital services, operation of innovative centers and start-ups. At the same time, Majilis Speaker noted the importance of cooperation between the respective committees as well as interparliamentary groups of the two states.

During the discussion of the international agenda, Michael Gifford praised the outcomes of Kazakhstan's presidency in the UN Security Council, stressing the importance of President Nazarbayev's speech at the meeting of the Security Council.

In his turn, Nurlan Nigmatulin drew attention of his interlocutor to one of the main achievements of the country's presidency in the UNSC, which is the first since 2010 mission to Afghanistan in January.

Concluding the meeting, the sides reaffirmed mutual commitment to the strengthening of Kazakh-British relations, including on the inter-parliamentary level.