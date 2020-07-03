EN
    Kazakhstan keeps air, railway services despite strict quarantine measures

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will not suspend flights between the regions despite strict quarantine measures the country prepares to impose on July 5, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The country will keep flights between the regions without increasing frequency or adding directions to comply with the order of the country's chief medical officer regarding strict quarantine measures the country is to impose.

    As for railway transportation, the country's railway national company has to reduce the current volume of passenger transport and to suspend commuter trains, except for service trains.


