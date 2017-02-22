Kazakhstan keeps ranking fourth at 2017 Winter Asiad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fourth competition day at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo has ended, Sports.kz reported.

At the end of the day the Republic of Korea has become the leader with 30 medals (12,11,7). Japan stands the 2nd with 34 medals (10,11,13) and the third position is held by China - 16 (6,5,5).

Kazakhstan retains the fourth line of the medal count with seven medals (1 gold, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes).

It bears reminding that today our country took the bronze medals captured by ski jumper Sergey Tkachenko, women’s short track and men’s ice-skating teams.