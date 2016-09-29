Kazakhstan keeps unemployment rate down to 5%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almost 280,000 unemployed people have already been placed in jobs in Kazakhstan this year, according to Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Birzhan Nurymbetov.

Vice Minister Nurymbetov talked about unemployment rate in Kazakhstan and provisional results of the Employment Roadmap 2020 State Program at a press conference of the Central Communications Service on Thursday.



At the press conference he pointed out that ensuring employment of the population is the priority of socioeconomic policy globally.



"Despite current developments in the global economy and lay off of the personnel, measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan allow to keep unemployment rate down to 5%. Right now our focus is to place people in jobs with stable salaries," Nurymbetov told the press conference.



"Out of 313,000 of unemployed people, 279,800 have been placed in jobs since September 1, 2016. Almost half of them found permanent jobs, others were placed in temporary ones," he added.