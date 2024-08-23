Kazakhstan, Kenya keen on expanding cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya with permanent residence in Addis Ababa, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry of Kenya Salim Mvurya, Secretary General of the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife John L. Ololtuaa, Principal Secretary (First Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya Abraham Korir Singoe, Chief of Protocol of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Henry Ouna Wambuma, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the current issues on the bilateral agenda, plans for developing cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, upcoming bilateral visits at the highest and high levels, the formation of a bilateral legal framework, as well as prospects for interaction within international organizations.

The issues of implementation of the agreements between Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto reached during their meeting on September 20, 2023 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as well as following the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan to Nairobi headed by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for External Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan on March 6-8, 2024, were discussed in detail.

In this regard, the importance of further development of cooperation in the field of trade and investment, transport and logistics, digitalization, and tourism were noted. The program and agenda of the upcoming first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Kenya to be held in Astana on September 2, 2024 were discussed as well.

The parties agreed to continue interaction in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kenya.