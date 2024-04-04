Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund to finance construction of 200 houses in flood-hit regions

Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund will allocate funds to construct 200 houses worth 5 billion tenge in villages affected by floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of April 3, 2004 entities and individuals donated over 630 million tenge to the Fund. All those willing to help flood victims may donate directly to the Fund or through the mobile applications of the second-tier banks.

All the funds will be spent for the construction of houses in flood-stricken rural areas.

As earlier reported, the Head of State called on the country’s business community to lend a helping hand to people and regions hit by floods.