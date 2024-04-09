Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund to increase aid to flood victims

Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund (To the people of Kazakhstan) will increase its aid to the people affected by floods up to 10 billion tenge, Kazinform News Agency learnt from its press service.

Earlier the Fund announced a 5 billion tenge in aid to build 200 homes in flood-hit rural areas. Given the extent of floods and flood impact, the Fund decided to allot an additional 10 billion tenge to assist in recovery. Besides, as of April 9 Kazakhstanis and companies donated 970 million tenge to the Fund.

Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund calls on citizens and legal entities to support the Kazakh President’s initiative to help those affected by floods. Please visit the Fund’s official website to donate online at https://qazaqstanhalqyna.kz/ru/donors.html.

The fund will publish clear and transparent information on the progress of the construction of homes and a list of donors and the amount of donations.