Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund works on 35 charitable programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of today Kazakhstan Khalkyna Public Fund is working on more than 35 charitable programs in six directions, including medicine, education, sport, and social support, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State suggested an initiative to annually transfer no less than 7% of Samruk Kazyna net profits to Kazakhstan Khalkyna Public Fund. In 2022 some 324 Kazakhstanis with life-threating and orphan diseases received expensive pharmaceutical drugs up to 24.9 billion tenge, 20 patients received treatment worth 585.1 million tenge abroad. Besides, four early intervention centres were opened in four regions.

850 educational grants were given to students from socially vulnerable groups for the current academic year. 17 rural hub schools were created in 17 regions. Material and technical resources at 63 schools more in 17 regions will be also regenerated. Besides, 24 gyms were opened in rural settlements. 76 more will open soon their doors to attract over 15,000 children.

96 children and young people were provided with innovation prostheses up to 931.9 million tenge and para-athletes were provided with 10 protheses.

The country’s first track school for para-athletes, four centers for kids with autism and other mental disorders were unveiled in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the charitable contributions to the fund reached 156 billion tenge.