Kazakhstan kicks off Ansagan sabi social program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the task of President Kassym-Jomart Kazakhstan started implementing Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) social program purposed to help settle acute family and population problems by means of assisted reproductive technologies.

In 2021 the Social Medical Insurance Fund plans to back 7,000 in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles worth of some KZT 6.2 bln, the press service of the Nur-Sultan affiliate of the Fund reports. The number of IVF quotas grew sevenfold against 2020 with 1,105 IVF services offered at large.

The WHO data show that the chance of having a baby using IVF is 45-60%. The efficiency of IVF treatment in Kazakhstan increased an average from 15 to 42%, the baby take-home rate climbed to 30%. The number of quotas in 2021 rose to 7,000. There are 11,030 women diagnosed with infertility in Kazakhstan seeking care from obstetricians and gynecologists, 1,331 in Kazakh capital.