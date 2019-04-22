Kazakhstan-Korea commodity turnover reached $3.8bn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan has hosted today a Kazakh-Korean Business Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almasadam Satkaliyev, the Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Council from the Kazakh side, said that the national holdings of Kazakhstan were ready to become reliable partners for Korean businessmen in implementation of large joint projects in Kazakhstan.



"We have built strong business relations with South Korea. Both countries have achieved a high level of the bilateral relations developing dynamically in all the areas of interaction. The Republic of Korea has been one of the key strategic partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia," he said.



He pointed out the cooperation between Kazatomprom and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power companies in supply of natural uranium as well as cooperation between Kegoc and Hyundai in energy sector.



"I would like to emphasize active position of Korean industrial corporations in export of their products to Kazakhstan such as electronics, industrial products, household appliances, cars etc." he added.







Established in 2012, Kazakhstan-Korea Business Council has been promoting fruitful development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"In 2018, commodity turnover between our countries was $3.8 billion that is twice higher compared to 2017," he stressed.

