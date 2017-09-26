Kazakhstan-Korea Friendship Garden to be unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan-South Korea Friendship Garden is set to be unveiled in Astana tomorrow.

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled on 10:00 a.m. Astana time September 27.



Attending the ceremony will be mayor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev, Ambassador of South Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, government officials, representatives of ethno-cultural associations, NGOs, and mass media.