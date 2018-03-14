Kazakhstan-Korean cooperation discussed in Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Kazakh Parliament Bektas Beknazarov met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chun Sye-kyun, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

Greeting the guest, Bektas Beknazarov emphasized the Republic of Korea's role as a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan in East Asia.

"We are interested in developing a dialogue with your country in all spheres and at all levels," he said.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate congratulated the Republic of Korea on conduction of the Winter Olympic Games and successful performance of the Korean team.

The parties agreed to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation. Both Chambers of Kazakhstani Parliament have Groups for cooperation with Korea, and the National Assembly of Korea has a Group for Cooperation with Kazakhstan. The Korean guest invited Kazakhstani parliamentarians to visit the Republic of Korea.

The Speaker of the Korean National Assembly expressed support of the goals set in Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy and gratitude to the Kazakh people for the help to ethnic Koreans deported to Kazakhstan.

After discussion of the outlooks of bilateral relationship, Bektas Beknazarov emphasized that Kazakhstan stands for solution of the Korean Peninsula situation by way of dialogue and negotiation. Expressing gratitude to the Korean party for participation in EXPO-2017, he noted that Kazakhstan is interested in development of scientific and high technology productions.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-Speaker of Majilis Vladimir Bozhko, senators Georgiy Kim, Yedil Mamytbekov, and Nurzhan Nursipatov.