Kazakhstan, Kuwait admit great potential for cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official reception on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the National Day and 26th anniversary of Liberation of the State of Kuwait was held in Astana on February 23.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Kazakh Foreign Ministry as well as other government agencies, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations, businessmen, politicians, representatives of public organizations, educational institutions and the media.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan, Mr. Al-Faraj has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 25 th anniversary of Independence and the country's election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC praising its achievements. He also spoke about the history of the establishment of the State of Kuwait and its economic development. Mr. Al-Faraj emphasized the leading role of his country and its leader, the Emir of Kuwait, in humanitarian activities, noting that "the UN has chosen Kuwait as World Humanitarian Centre and elected His Highness the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah a "Humanitarian Leader".



The ambassador said has also stressed that Kazakhstan and Kuwait established diplomatic relations from the first years of Kazakhstan's independence. He added that Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Kuwait in 1997 was one of the most important events in bilateral relations. According to him, as the result of that visit the two countries signed a number of bilateral agreements the most important of which is on creation of the Kazakh-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. In conclusion Mr. Al-Faraj thanked Kazakhstan for its contribution in promoting global peace and security and wished the country success at the Astana EXPO-2017.

In his turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Akylbek Kamaldinov congratulated the State of Kuwait's on its National Day wishing its people peace, prosperity and development. Kamaldinov noted that the two countries relations are developing successfully at the highest level in politics, economy, culture and humanitarian activities. According to him, there is a great potential for cooperation in agriculture, finance, defense and education. Mr. Kamaldinov highly praised Kazakh-Kuwait cooperation in the framework of the OIC and expressed confidence that Kuwait will make a significant contribution to the achievement of the overall objectives of the Organization.