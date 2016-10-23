Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan sign agreement to address illegal migration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Vice Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Assanov signed Readmission Agreement between the two countries' Governments, the press service of RoK Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

Kalmukhanbet Kassymov noted that the signed Agreement will allow to establish the legal basis for cooperation for the parties, and facilitate counteracting illegal migration.

Besides, the Readmission Agreement has acquired particular relevance in connection with forthcoming EXPO-2017 which will bring a big inflow of foreign visitors.