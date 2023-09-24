Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree to save water

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Chief of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Japarov participated in the 11th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh Government.

During the talks held in narrow and extended formats, the sides exchanged views on the acute issues of the bilateral cooperation. Thanks to the efforts of the two countries’ presidents, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership gained a high dynamics in recent years. In 2022, bilateral trade volume increased by 19% and reached 1.3 billion U.S. dollars. Positive dynamics is observed this year too. In January-July, commodity turnover rose by 13% and made 757 million U.S. dollars.

As Alikhan Smailov noted, cooperation in transit-transport, communication, tourist and other spheres is developing as well.

The heads of Kazakh and Kyrgyz governments agreed to continue close interaction in water related issues in the spirit of mutual respect and good neighborly relations with the consideration of the two countries’ interests.

“It is crucial to develop cooperation in ecology and rational use of water which directly impacts our citizens’ lives. To ensure fair and transparent management of water resources we need an efficient mechanism of monitoring via digitalization of interstate and water supply channels. It is important to ensure exchange of hydrological information,” the Prime Minister said.

Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Chief of the Presidential Administration, reminded that during the recent mutual visits, the two countries’ presidents identified the main areas of the bilateral cooperation. Following the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to maintain active contacts on all mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that businessmen of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed agreements worth 65 million U.S. dollars during the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Forum.