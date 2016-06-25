Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan propose to inscribe Western Tien Shan on World Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORMThe World Heritage Committee will examine proposals to inscribe 29 sites on UNESCO’s World Heritage List during its 40th session (10 to 20 July), which will be chaired by Ambassador Lale Ülker, General Director for Overseas Promotion and Cultural Affairs at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The session will be held at the Istanbul Congress Centre.

The Committee will examine the nomination of nine natural, 16 cultural and four mixed sites, i.e. properties that are outstanding both for their natural and cultural characteristics. It will also examine the state of conservation of 108 sites already on the World Heritage List and of 48 sites on the World Heritage in Danger List. The debates of the session will be webcast (https://whc.unesco.org/).

The following nominations will be examined:

Natural sites:

Mistaken Point (Canada)

Hubei Shennongjia (China)

Techno-volcanic Ensemble of the Chaîne des Puys and Limagne Fault (France)

Lut Desert (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Western Tien Shan (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan)

Archipiélago de Revillagigedo (Mexico)

Sanganeb Marine National Park and Dungonab Bay—Mukkawar Island National Park (Sudan)

Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex (Thailand)

Mountain Ecosystems of Koytendag (Turkmenistan)

From 29 June to 11 July, Istanbul will host a World Heritage Youth Forum, which will bring together young people from different parts of the world who are committed to the protection of heritage. They will adopt a Declaration which will be presented to the Committee during its opening session.



Read more here