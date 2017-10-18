Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects of economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with his Kyrgyz colleague Sapar Isakov in Astana, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the talks, Bakytzhan Sagintayev extended congratulations to the Kyrgyz side on the success of recent presidential election. "President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev repeatedly noted that relations between the two fraternal peoples should serve as an example of effective and mutually profitable cooperation in the region," he said.



Sagintayev also praised fruitful economic relations between Astana and Bishkek.



"Over the years Kazakhstan has been one of the priority investors into Kyrgyzstan's economy. To date, it has invested over $800 million. Presently, there are some 700 Kyrgyz companies with joint capital in Kazakhstan. The two-way trade has been on the rise. This year, we saw a 28% increase in mutual trade. All that proves we enjoy constructive and mutually profitable cooperation and that we are on the right track," the head of the Kazakh Government added.



Sapar Isakov, in turn, thanked the Kazakh side for the meeting and reminded that this year the two countries mark 25 years of bilateral relations. The Kyrgyz Prime Minister also stressed he ‘looks forward to constructive work'.



In attendance at the meeting were members of the official Kyrgyz delegation and members of the Kazakh Government. The sides managed to touch upon the prospects for development of economic cooperation and all-round strengthening of diplomatic relations.