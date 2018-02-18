Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan expand defense cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry (MOAP) of the Republic of Kazakhstan paid a working visit to Bishkek where it held a number of meetings with the heads of Kyrgyzstan defense agencies, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with Chairman of the State Committee of Defense of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Kasymkulov.

The parties discussed the issues of interaction in the sphere of defense industry, activation of inter-factory cooperation and the outlooks of mutual supplies of military products.

In particular, the Kazakhstani delegation offered cooperation in maintenance of aviation equipment and helicopters and offered the Kyrgyz side defense products and services manufactured by Kazakhstan's defense factories.

The parties also discussed the possibility of delivery of Kazakhstan's multipurpose helicopters (Eurocopters Kazakhstan Engineering LLP) for the needs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kazakhstani delegation also offered Kyrgyz partners joint use of Kazakhstan's space based systems for prevention and liquidation of emergency situations.

The proposed cooperation in the space industry also assumes exchange of information and experience in remote Earth sensing and training of space personnel.

Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan's Minister met with Head of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan Rayimberdi Duyshenbiyev.

The sides discussed the status of military and technical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and noted positive dynamics in the development of cooperation.

Minister Atamkulov invited Kyrgyz colleagues to participate in the V International exhibition of military and technical equipment "KADEX-2018" which will take place on May 23 - 25, 2018 in Astana.