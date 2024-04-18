Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan have understanding on all issues – State Counselor Karin

The Kazakh capital of Astana hosts the forum of representatives of Kazakh-Kyrgyz intelligentsia and art on the sidelines of the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan, Attending the meeting are Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin and State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Suiunbek Kasmambetov, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Addressing the event, Karin spoke of the history of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz brotherhood and gave examples of friendship between the two nations.

This event is held as part of the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to our country. A huge delegation made up of Kyrgyz elders, scholars, poets and writers also arrived in Kazakhstan, he said.

The Kazakh State Counselor pointed out that the assistance Kyrgyzstan provided to Kazakhstan during the floods once again demonstrated the level of development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations.