EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:25, 19 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan hold consular consultations in Bishkek

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held the 5th regular consular consultations in Bishkek with the participation of the representatives of other relevant authorities, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The sides discussed the topical issues of further interaction in protection of rights and interests of the two countries' citizens. The implementation of the bilateral and multilateral agreements and conventions in consular-legal sphere was also discussed.

    The sides confirmed the intention to continue the regular bilateral contacts in consular issues.
    null null

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!