Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan ink range of documents in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan inked a number of documents on the margins of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Bishkek, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

For instance, the akimat of Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Issyk-Kul Region signed the Protocol of intentions to conclude the cooperation agreement.

The akimat of Turkestan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Osh Region as well as the akimat of Zhambyl region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Talas region inked their respective memorandums of cooperation.

The Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and JOINT TECHNOLOGIES LLP reportedly signed the investment memorandum.

In addition, the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to step up cooperation in education, agriculture and jointly prevent and extinguish wildlife fires.

The sides also signed the joint action plan of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz foreign ministries for 2022 to mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.