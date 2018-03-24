EN
    13:49, 24 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan may increase capacity of border terminals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic Karim Kokrekbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan Ularbek Sharsheyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Embassy, the sides discussed issues of the two countries' cooperation in terms of border security and improving border infrastructure within the framework of the agreements reached during the visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Astana from 25th to 26th December 2017.

    "We gave special consideration to the improvement of the operation of Sartobe and Aukhatty border checkpoints, the reconstruction of the bridge at Karasu checkpoint, the issue of increasing the capacity of the border checkpoints in the summer tourist season. We agreed on a familiarization visit to the checkpoints in the Kazakh-Kyrgyz section of the state border," the representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic pointed out.

    At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed hope for the continuation of productive cooperation.

     

