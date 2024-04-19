Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan partnership has promising future, President Tokayev

Today we have convened for a long-awaited important meeting. Undoubtedly, it will contribute to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation will be debated during the meeting. We held the talks with the President of Kyrgyzstan in a narrow format. We have confirmed commitment for widening relations, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing those present at the extended-attendance talks.

The Kazakh President said he strongly believes in the promising future of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations. He added the work of the Supreme Interstate Council will give an impetus to the development of bilateral ties and bring cooperation to a new level.