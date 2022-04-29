Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan plan to raise mutual trade to $2bn

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Council chaired by Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took place in Bishkek, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The intergovernmental talks took place in narrow and expanded formats with the sides discussing the current issues of cooperation in trade-economic, water-energy, transport-logistics, food, and investment areas.

The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, pointed out that Kyrgyzstan is not only among the main trade-economic partners, but the state Kazakhstan has traditionally friendly relations.

The Kazakh Government Head paid special attention to the strengthening of trade turnover between the two countries, which surpassed $1bn.

«Certainly, it is not the limit and the countries have greater capacity. Now, the countries face a new task which is to elevate the level of mutual trade to $2bn,» said Smailov.

On his part, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov expressed confidence that the established friendly brotherly ties between the nations based on the common history and culture, mutual understanding and trust will encourage to move towards the common goal, which is prosperity and increased well-being of our nations.

In conclusion, the sides noted the productive nature of the held talks and expressed the readiness to continue active inter-state interaction in the spirit of good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The talks resulted in the signing of the meeting’s protocol as well as the agreement on the establishment of GFC Bishkek private limited company with the participation of the AIFC Center for Green Technology and Kyrgyzstan’s Aiyl Bank, Kyrgyzstan Stock Exchange, and Union of Banks.