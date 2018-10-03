EN
    16:05, 03 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan pledge to deepen trade and economic cooperation

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Representatives of 14 Kazakhstani enterprises are taking part in the business forum underway in Bishkek as part of the 1st meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Business Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Last year the trade turnover between the states reached more than USD 750 million. Thereat, Kazakhstan is one of the leading trade and economic and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan exports mainly flour, wheat, plant products, confectionary's goods, hardware, coal and household appliances. In its turn, Kyrgyzstan supplies fruits and vegetables, textile goods, ore, farm products and glow-lamps.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan is interested in raising current trade turnover up to USD 1 billion a year. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in widening cooperation in water and energy sphere, agriculture, transport and communications, mining and processing industries and tourism.

    Following the first meetings the sides signed a memo on establishing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Business Council of Kyrgyz Trade and Industry Chamber and Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan. Its goal is to render assistance to widening and strengthening trade and economic cooperation. Besides, enterprises of the two countries also signed agreements.

