Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to raise bilateral trade to $2bln

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan plan to raise bilateral trade to $2 billion. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it making a joint statement following the talks in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan a historical one, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said that the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan is of great importance for both countries.

“We can say it is a long-awaited event. For us, Kyrgyzstan is an ally, friendly neighbor, fraternal country, and a reliable partner. The friendship between our peoples is based on common history and spiritual values,” said the Kazakh President.

“Today we have signed a historical document. This is the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. This document opens a new way for further development of the bilateral relations and fully meets the interest of the two countries, enabling to preserve fraternal ties formed for centuries,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev making a joint statement following the talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov in Akorda.

The Head of State said that the President of Kyrgyzstan greatly contributed to strengthening the traditions, friendly and good-neighbourly relations of the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that at today’s VI meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, the sides exchanged views on the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation and reached certain and important agreements.

“Last year, mutual commodity turnover reached $1.5 billion. During the talks, we confirmed we are interested in raising it to $2 billion,” he stressed.

According to him, there is a huge potential to step up mutual trade in a short period of time.