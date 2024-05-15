Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to set up cross-border trade and logistics center

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan plan to set up a cross-border trade and logistics center to implement cooperation projects in manufacture of dairy, meat, horticultural, textile and pharmaceutical products, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An appropriate law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on establishment and regulation of the activity of an industrial trade-logistics complex near Ak-Tilek and Karasu border checkpoints,” was adopted by the Majilis deputies.

According to Acting Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, the complex will be located in the area of Karasu and Ak-Tilek border checkpoints and will include production facilities, warehouses, and transport-logistics infrastructure.

“The complex will enable to implement cooperation projects in manufacture of dairy, meat, horticultural, textile and pharmaceutical products. The establishment of the complex is aimed at the development of trade-logistics infrastructure with the Kyrgyz Republic,” Kairat Torebayev said.

As per the Agreement, the Kazakh and Kyrgyz parts of the industrial trade and logistics complex will be located outside the borderland.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown who will manage the complex, since the tender for selecting the investors has not been held yet. A new tender will be announced in May, he said and added that the project will be implemented at the expense of extra-budgetary funds.