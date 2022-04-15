Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan want to step up two-way trade to $2B

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

During the talks in the Kazakh capital, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the spheres of trade and investment, transit and transport, as well as water and energy balance.

Alikhan Smailov praised mutual understanding in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian fields the two fraternal countries have reached since establishing diplomatic relations 30 years ago.

When discussing the bilateral trade, Prime Minister Smailov pointed to the need to expand the range of products and step up the two-way trade to $2 billion from current level of $1 billion.

For his part, Ambassador Dyushekeyev expressed interest in attracting direct investment from Kazakhstan.

He stressed the Kyrgyz side is constantly working to better its investment and trade policy and create favorable conditions for doing business.

In conclusion, the sides expressed readiness to cooperate on all issues touched upon at the meeting.