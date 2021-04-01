EN
    17:21, 01 April 2021

    Kazakhstan lags behind in terms of immunization – President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan lags behind leading countries in terms of pace of immunization, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the session on counteraction to the coronavirus infection on Thursday, the Head of State revealed that so far only 47,000 Kazakhstanis had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine [137,346 people got the first dose]. And, according to the President, the reason of lagging behind in terms of immunization is the lack of vaccines.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that the successful outcome of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is becoming one of the key elements of countries’ competitiveness, at least in the short term. In his words, in is extremely important not to lag behind in terms of immunization.

    Earlier it was reported that during the session President Tokayev had slammed slow pace of vaccination against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


