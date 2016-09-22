Kazakhstan - Land of the Great Steppe opens in the Hague

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan - Land of the Great Steppe exhibition has kicked off in the Hague, Kazinform correspondent reports. The exhibition was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in the Netherlands together with the city authorities on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

About 50 photos depicting modern life and culture in Kazakhstan, beautiful landscapes of the Great Steppe and ancient historical monuments are on display.

It should be noted that Astana's unique architecture, including the Baiterek monument, the Palace of Peace and Accord, the Astana Opera Theater, the Khazret Sultan mosque, has generated intense interest among visitors of the exhibition.



The main draw of the exhibition are the photos of people of various nationalities showing the world Kazakhstan's crowning achievement - peace and inter-ethnic accord in the country.

Kazinform correspondent was told that thousands of residents and guests of the Hague visit the exhibition on a daily basis.



