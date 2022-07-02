EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 02 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Latvia FMs discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Latvian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The ministers discussed the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, including in the field of trade, transport and logistics, air transport, information technology, green economy, food industry.

    Rinkēvičs expressed interest in further strengthening close cooperation with our country, and also congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the national diplomatic service.

    The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agendas.


    Photo: gov.kz





    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan and EU Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!