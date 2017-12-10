Kazakhstan, Latvia mark anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 10, 2017, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia mark an important anniversary date - 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, MFA press service reports.

Kazakh-Latvian relations, historically characterized by mutual respect and constructive dialogue, are developing fruitfully both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

The package of political documents concluded by the two states has become a solid foundation for the successful development of Kazakh-Latvian relations in the spirit of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.

Close ties have been established at the level of parliaments and governments, ministries and departments as well as business circles. Since July 1995, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Lithuania has been working cross accredited in the Republic of Latvia, in August 2004 the Embassy opened its Consular Section in Riga. In turn, in December 2004 the Republic of Latvia opened its Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev paid a state visit to Latvia in 2006, Kazakhstan was visited by Presidents of Latvia Guntis Ulmanis, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Valdis Zatlers and Andris Berzins. Two visits were paid the framework important international events held in Astana - 2010 OSCE Summit and International Exhibition EXPO-2017. The recent visit to Kazakhstan by the President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis in July this year gave an additional impetus for increased bilateral relations.

Both countries are striving to build up and deepen trade and economic cooperation, continuing to tap the untapped potential for cooperation. Their efforts are aimed at improving the commodity structure of bilateral trade, improving its quantitative and qualitative indicators.

An important role is played by the established mechanisms of interaction, first of all, by the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and the Business Council. The relevant departments and companies of the two countries are encouraged and supported in the establishment of investment and trade cooperation in the field of information technology and communications, and green economy. Favorable conditions have been created to ensure mutual access of goods and services to the markets of Kazakhstan and Latvia.

A particularly significant potential for interaction exists in the transport and logistics sector. Both countries are making efforts to form cargo flows from Europe to Asia and in the opposite direction through their territories. This was clearly demonstrated in September this year by launching a new container service in transcontinental transport, which passes through the dry port of Khorgos and the seaport of Riga.

Traditional ties in education, science, culture, and tourism continue to develop. Particular attention is paid to contacts of higher education institutions within the framework of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education, Science and Youth. The training of highly qualified specialists and the phased expansion of contacts on an existing basis are of interest for the countries.

The parties are interested in further development of cooperation between cultural institutions, expansion of exchanges, active support of relevant organizations of the two countries.

Kazakhstan and Latvia cooperate within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, OECD, etc. Latvia became the first country to ratify the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Both countries express sincere hope for the further enhancement of mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at the development and improvement of the well-being of the Kazakh and Latvian peoples.