EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 20 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover up 23%

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover has been up 23% compared to last year, Uldis Reimanis. Deputy State Secretary at Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking the New Silk Way forum in Almaty city, Uldis Reimanis said that such an increase is mostly attributed to railway transit cargo from Kazakhstan, especially coal, as well as ferroalloys.

    He added that the delegations of the two countries discussed the development of marine and rail transport. The two countries also have multimodal transport ties.


    Tags:
    Statistics Kazakhstan and Baltics News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!