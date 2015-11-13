ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Central Asia's largest transport and logistics center has been launched in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The country's railway operator, the Kazakhstan Railways has said that the center will render integrated storage services with a full cycle of multi-modal logistics.

The center's territory houses a dry storage, a ​​climatic warehouse, a distribution center, and a container yard.

Use of advanced technologies at the center allows significantly improving operations on loading and unloading goods, and handling up to one million tons of cargo a year.

The center in Astana can also receive and dispatch goods from trains to cars and back.

Transport and logistics centers will also be built in other major cities of Kazakhstan, such as Aktobe, Pavlodar, Almaty, Uralsk, Atyrau, Kostanai and Semey as part of a program to create external and internal terminal network.

Construction of a transport and logistics center in Shymkent will be completed by late this year.

