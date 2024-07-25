Kazakhstan launches construction of MSW processing techno-eco park

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC Zhasyl Damu participated in a ceremonial launch of the first construction project of a plant and techno-eco park for the processing of municipal solid waste (MSW) with the production of biogas-based power of LLP “ADC TAZA A'LEM”, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State ordered the construction of waste recycling plants with the involvement of investors in February. As a result, the Government has formed a pool of 94 investment projects in the field of waste management at the expense of recycling payments. All projects have been coordinated with stakeholders, in particular, akimats and the business community.

“Implementation of the projects will increase the level of municipal waste recycling from the current 1 million tons to 2.2 million tons per year,” the ministry said in a statement.

The project entails the MSW sorting of 120,000 tons per year, the sorting of bulky waste at a rate of 120,000 tons per year, and the organic waste recycling at a rate of 80,000 tons per year. A creation of 70 new jobs is scheduled.

The comprehensive rollout of waste management initiatives will enhance both the environmental and economic outlook in the regions,” the ministry believes.