Kazakhstan launches DosbolLike campaign to stop bullying in schools

Anti-bullying campaign is set to be launched in schools across Kazakhstan, since bullying in all forms has no place in educational institutions or elsewhere, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Spearheaded by the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, DosbolLike campaign will prioritize making children’s life bullying-free be it at school, at home or outdoors, a source at the ministry said.

Starting in a pilot mode in selected schools this March, the campaign has been mapped out in order to ensure emotional wellbeing of Kazakhstani school students, according to Ms Nassymzhan Ospanova, chair of the children’s rights committee at the ministry.

If campaign proves to be a success, it will be introduced in schools countrywide, said Ospanova.

“This is an important step towards creating a safe school environment where each child can grow and feels protected,” she stressed.

The program will teach school students to react constructively when someone is bullying or picking on them, improve their interpersonal relationships and optimize communication skills.