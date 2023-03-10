Kazakhstan launches football youth league

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan launched today the national football youth league, the QJ League, Kazinform reports.

Young football players from all over the country are expected to attend the tournament.

The QJ League's goal is to train highly skilled reserves for the national team. It is one of the key projects aimed at boosting children’s football, a part of our policy. The project will help create a system of competitions to train talented players. It is the first step on the way to the professional sport,» president of Kazakhstan’s Football Federation Adlet Barmekulov said.

«As part of the project Kazakhstan’s Football Federation and Professional Football League of Kazakhstan will work closely. The common goal is to develop Kazakhstani football. In a couple of years several thousand young sportsmen are expected to play in the league,» chairman of the QJ League supervisory board Timur Turlov told a press conference.

The 1st season will bring together 12 teams aged under 18 years old. Over 70 teams and 3,000 football players are expected to play in the league by 2025.

The 1st match will be played on April 22 at the Astana Arena at 05:00 p.m.