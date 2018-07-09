EN
    15:31, 09 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan launches green investment projects

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first green investment projects have commenced in different corners of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan. 

    A press conference devoted to the launch of the mechanism for energy conservation investment projects support took place in Astana. Earlier, the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan and Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund signed a cooperation agreement to back entrepreneurs working in the sphere of energy efficiency with financial support from UNDP in Kazakhstan.

    Entrepreneurs who start realization of low-carbon urban projects were awarded green certificates. The first six projects are called to reduce energy consumption in the buildings of Astana and North Kazakhstan.

