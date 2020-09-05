EN
    16:00, 05 September 2020

    Kazakhstan launches lung ventilators production

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin visited Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering LLP which starts lung ventilators production amid the pandemic, the PM’s press service reports.

    Lung ventilators are used for long-term lung ventilation in adults and children at intensive care units at hospitals. Kazakhstani lung ventilators comply with the Healthcare Ministry’s requirements. ventilators were successfully tested at the Nur-Sultan hospital.

    1,500 lung ventilators will be delivered to the medical facilities the countrywide in September and October.

    Beisdes, Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov.


