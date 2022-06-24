Kazakhstan launches national pavilion on Alibaba platform

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Officials and businessmen participated in a ceremony of launching the Kazakh National Pavilion on the Alibaba platform, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the participants, Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade Kairat Torebayev mentioned the growing paces of e-commerce development. «Kazakhstan should comply with the global trends. Thanks to the cooperation with Alibaba, many domestic companies use the e-commerce tools to actively promote their products to the external markets,» he said.

130 domestic companies enjoying the Alibaba Gold Supplier status are represented at the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s pavilion became the second one after Russia among the CIS and the EAEU member states that appeared on Alibaba.com.

In 2021, Kazakhstan’s QazTrade company and Alibaba signed a framework agreement on cooperation and promotion of Kazakh-produced goods through the platform to the global markets.

200 companies have already been granted state support in promotion on the Alibaba platform.

The sales of the Kazakh companies trading on Alibaba total $167.7 million. Foreign buyers from China, Macedonia, the UAE, Oman, EAEU, and Central Asia show an interest in plastic toys, filters, electrical devices, textile products, oil, grain products, honey, and frozen meat.

Alibaba is China’s biggest trade and e-commerce platform with a turnover of $106 billion.