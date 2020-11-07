EN
    15:19, 07 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan launches new Khalyk Arna TV Channel

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new TV Channel Khalyk Arna was launched at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan. Asyl Arna TV Channel completes its work.

    The new channel was unveiled at the initiative of the Supreme Mufti, Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly, on November 3 on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the muftiyat.

    As of today there are 21 websites at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

    The new channel will be broadcast through the OTAU TV national operator and ID TV.


