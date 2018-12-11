Kazakhstan launches rail wheels production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's nationwide teleconference President of Kazakhstan Nurultan Nazarbayev has put into service machine building and building industry enterprises, Kazinform reports.

Daulet Syzdykov, Prommashkomplekt LLP president, said that the company completed construction of the railway wheels plant in Ekibastuz with a capacity of 200,000 wheels a year.



"It is a high-tech and 100% import-substituting production. The project costs KZT 54 bln, including KZT 36 bln funded through the credit line of Kazakhstan's Development Bank. About 1,000 new workplaces will be created when it reaches its full capacity. Two thirds of the products will be supplied to the foreign markets," Syzdykov said.

In his turn, chairman of the supervisory board of Alageum Electric JSC Saidulla Kozhabayev assured that Asia Trafo located in Shymkent is an innovative enterprise. "For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan we have launched production of 220KW power supply transformers. It has no analogues in Central Asia. The next step planned is to produce digital transformers," he said.



The third new production is the Kazakh-Chinese investment project Gejuba Shieli Cement in Kyzylorda region. The cement factory is expected to create 260 new workplaces. China channeled 70% of investments into the development of the project. The project capacity is set to reach 1,000 tons of cement products a year.