Kazakhstan leading in Tank Biathlon contest of International Army Games

ALABINO RANGE (Moscow region). KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan's tank crewmen has taken the lead on the results of three days and six races of the Tank Biathlon contest of the International Army Games, chief referee of the competitions Major General Yevgeny Poplavsky said on Tuesday.

"On the results of three days of races on the T-72B-3 tanks, the team of the armed forces of Kazakhstan has set the best time and is leading, the Russian tank crewmen are second and the Indian - third. The competition continues, 23 crews will show their skills today and the races will pass their ‘meridian,’" he said.

Two contests - "Masters of Artillery Fire" and "Sniper Frontier" (held in Kazakhstan) opened on August 2 within the framework of the International Army Games. Thus, a total of 17 contests have opened at the Games by Tuesday and another six will be kicked off by August 6.

The Tank Biathlon contest kicked off at the Alabino range outside Moscow on July 30 within the framework of the International Army Games. They are held in Russia and Kazakhstan and will last until August 13. A total of 121 teams from 19 countries participate in 23 contests of the Games, TASS reports.