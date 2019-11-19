EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:44, 19 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan leads 1-0 in Davis Cup Madrid Finals

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan leads 1-0 in the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals Group E clash against the Netherlands, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin won the first rubber of the day by edging out Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

    Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Alexander Bublik will next face Robin Haase. Afterwards Kazakhstani duo Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will take on Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!