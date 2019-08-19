Kazakhstan leads among CIS states in foreign loans attraction
According to the statistical data, the volume of approved investment project loans for Kazakhstan rose by 45% and reached $874.5mn.
In Q2 2019, the international development banks approved up to $1bn investment project financing for Kazakhstan’s private sector, that is 13.3% more compared to the same period in 2018. The number of new projects in Q2 2019 was 34. The major volume of financing was provided by the EBRD and EDB – 43.8% and 37%, respectively.
In a country breakdown, the biggest share of financing falls on Kazakhstan: 24.9%. Eight projects worth $257.7mn were approved in Q2 2019.
Russia stands the second – 24.5%, with five projects to the amount of $23.5mn approved. And Ukraine is the third – 23.5% ($243.4mn).
The EBRD became the main investor of Kazakhstan in Q2 2019 having provided $184.2mn, while the EDB’s financing was $73.5mn.
In general, in H1 2019, the international development banks offered $847.5mn financing for Kazakhstan, that is 44.9% more against the same period in 2018 ($603.5mn).
The biggest part of the loans comes from the EBRD: $562.6mn ($120mn in 2018). The amount of financing from the EDB and ADB was $250.1mn and $51.8mn, respectively. The International Finance Corporation provided $10mn to Kazakhstan in Q1 2019.