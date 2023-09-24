Kazakhstan, Lebanon keen on strengthening bilateral coop

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received Giscard El Khoury, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lebanon to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the two nations. They also talked about the ways to interact within international organizations and institutions.

The diplomats emphasized the potential for untapped opportunities in trade, economics, and investments.

In this context, the parties agreed to intensify political and economic ties by holding the second round of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.

It is worth noting that in December 2021, the Diplomatic Mission of Kazakhstan in Lebanon was upgraded to the level of the Embassy, indicating Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Beirut.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lebanon. Over the years, the two countries have established a constructive political dialogue and mutually beneficial investment cooperation, aimed at the benefit of their peoples.