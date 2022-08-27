EN
    19:15, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Libya discuss cooperation development

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Libya Alaaddin Lehwaik, who presented copies of his credentials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Tursunov expressed hope that the parties would actively begin to realize the existing potential for cooperation in the areas of interest for the two states.

    The interlocutors exchanged views on specific prospects for the development of mutually beneficial Kazakh-Libyan cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.




