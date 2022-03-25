EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 25 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan lifts obligatory mask wearing

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The chief medical officer of Kazakhstan signed a new order on lifting the mask regime and requirements to observe the sanitary and epidemiological regime at facilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The new order lifts obligatory mask-wearing indoors, except for medical organizations (staff, workers, patients, visitors) where it is a must. It is still recommended to use medical masks in crowded places, public and air transport, and organizations.

    The document takes effect on its day of signature.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!